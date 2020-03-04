Senior Officials In Miami Call For Ultra Music To Be Postponed

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Two elected officials in Miami are calling for Ultra Music Festival to be postponed over concerns about the potential risks of Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to the Miami Herald, Commissioner Joe Carollo, chairman of the semi-autonomous government agency that manages Bayfront Park, and Mayor Francis Suarez, both met with representatives from Ultra on Wednesday.

Neither Carollo or Suarez would comment on the conversation at the meeting but told reporters that they would make an announcement with festival organizers on Friday, the Herald reported.

“There is a resolution, but there are some loose ends to tie up,” Suarez said, according to the Herald.

Government officials expressed concern over the international draw for the festival, which regularly attracts EDM fans from more than 100 countries around the world.

“I can tell you that just in the last 24 hours, I have received countless emails and messages of all kinds urging the city to act,” Suarez said. “That is another major motivator to have this conversation before it gets too late.”

Mayor Suarez noted that the city has the power to unilaterally cancel the festival if they deem it necessary.

The postponement of Ultra Music’s flagship Miami event would be the second major blow the EDM promoter faced this week following the cancellation of Ultra Music Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

The festival is scheduled for March 20-22nd at Miami’s Bayfront Park.