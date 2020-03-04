Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed

(CelebrityAccess) — The inaugural edition of the two-day Ultra Abu Dhabi electronic music festival has been postponed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Late Monday, Ultra issued a statement announcing the festival had been canceled by “local organizers.”

“In line with our commitment to deliver the ultimate Ultra experience to our festival-goers and as part of the local and international measures taken to ensure the health and safety of the public, Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 will be postponed,” a spokesperson said.

“The decision has been taken due to the travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines for individuals and groups.

“We look forward to sharing the new dates in the near future.”

Ultra Abu Dhabi, which was expected to draw about 20,000 fans, was slated to take place at Du Arena on March 5-6 with a lineup that included AfroJack, Eric Prydz and Seth Troxler.