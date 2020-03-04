Rocklahoma Expands Lineup For 2020

PRYOR, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Rocklahoma have announced an expanded lineup for the 2020 edition of the festival, with Lynch Mob, FireFrom The Gods, and Stick To Your Guns joining the bill.

Now in its 14th year, Rocklahoma 2020 previously announced artists including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, and Alter Bridge.

Produced by AEG Presents, the three-day camper will feature three stages of music, onsite camping, along with the Roadhouse pre-party on Thursday night with Warrant, BulletBoys, Hericane Alice and Paralandra.

The campground includes access to restrooms, and a shower house, along with a general store that will service festival campers.

Rocklahoma will take place on Memorial Day Weekend just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, OK.

Single Day passes go on sale Friday, March 6a and start at $85.