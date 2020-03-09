Full List Of Record Store Day 2020 Releases US, CN, UK, AU, More

(Hypebot) — Set for Saturday, April 18th, Record Store Day 2020 has issued the full list of special releases in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and a dozen other countries.

From Post Alone to Neil Youg and Bowie to Motorhead, Record Store Day 2020 offers an eclectic mix of releases.

“There is chatter in the world about other titles that may not be on the list. These may be things that have a 4/17 or 4/18 street date but are not RSD releases, for whatever reason,” according to Record Store Day.

“Record Store Day titles are limited for a number of reasons, and all in all, that’s a good thing,” continues RSD. “The whole point of this crazy ‘holiday’ is to celebrate the record store, and if you’re there with that spirit in mind, we thank you. If you didn’t get something you were looking to get, we apologize and hope that someday it finds its way into your collection. Please be civil and nice to the humans around you no matter what.”

