Pearl Jam Postpones North American Leg Of Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of their ‘Gigaton’ world tour due to concerns over coronavirus, the band announced in a series of tweets Monday night.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the band wrote. “Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses.

“It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.

“So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.

“Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy…

“We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.

“So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.”

Seventeen U.S. and Canadian performances, originally slated to begin on March 18 in Toronto and run through April 19 in Oakland, California, have been indefinitely postponed, according to the band’s website.

New dates will be determined and current tickets will be honored for those dates, the band said.

The postponement comes only days after South by Southwest (SXSW) announced that it would be canceling this year’s event altogether. The annual festival and conference, which is now in its 33rd year, was slated to take place in Austin, TX later this month, however, was nixed by the city’s mayor due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Other events including Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (April 10-April 19) and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival (April 24-April 26), are also reportedly considering postponements, however, no official word from festival promoters Goldenvoice and AEG on that as of yet.