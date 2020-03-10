Australian Bushfire Relief Concert Canceled After Headliner Miley Cyrus Drops Out

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers of Melbourne’s World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert have announced that the show has been canceled after headliner Miley Cyrus dropped out citing concerns over coronavirus.

In a series of Tweets published early Tuesday (March 10), Cyrus said: “Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show.”

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

The one-night-only event was slated to take place this Friday, March 13, and was part of World Tour: a series of concerts organized by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s company Westbrook Inc, in conjunction with Apollo World Touring and Australian renewable energy company AgBioEn.

The Melbourne event, which was was a co-production with Australian promoter TEG Dainty, was intended to raise funds for the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

“We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead,” said TEG Dainty in a statement. “All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly,” they added.