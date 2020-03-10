BMG Launches American Roots And Americana Label Renew Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has launched a new American roots and Americana label it is calling Renew Records.

Based in Los Angeles, the label will be led by BMG executive vp David Hirshland.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch, said: “The launch of Renew Records serves to amplify BMG’s strong position in Americana and offers further opportunities for artists to expand their relationship with us. The fact it will be headed by David Hirshland is another big plus…[he] is one of the leading executives in the space, and I am delighted he will now apply his expertise to our fast-growing recorded business.”

Hirshland added: “Renew Records is a wonderful opportunity for BMG to provide further creative outlets for our great talent, as well as new discoveries. BMG’s lineage to some of the most lauded American roots music artists and songwriters is unparalleled. From the historic to contemporary BMG is the destination for great artistry and we look forward to helping artists and songwriters achieve more.”

Currently, BMG’s roster of American roots/Americana artists includes Wilco, Delta Spirit, Nathaniel Rateliff, Johnny Cash, Woody Guthrie, Hank Williams and Willie Dixon, among others.

Upcoming releases from Renew include a new album from The Suitcase Junket as well as a never-before-released Johnny Cash live album recorded in 1968 at San Francisco’s Carousel Ballroom, among others.