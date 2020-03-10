Portugal’s Talkfest Forum And Iberian Festival Awards Postponed Over Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) – Portugal’s Talkfest International Music Festivals Forum and the Iberian Festival Awards in Lisbon have been postponed by the Portuguese Music Festival Association (Aporfest) due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

“The management of Aporfest decided it would be wiser to postpone the event in order to protect not only the public from its events, but also all partners, sponsors and also our own work teams,” the organization said in a statement on Tuesday (March 10).

Talkfest, which a conference aimed at organizers of festivals in Portugal and Spain, was slated to take place March 13-15.

New dates have been set for Oct. 15-17, 2020.