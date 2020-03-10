Sir Barry Gibb Signs With CAA

LOS ANGLES (CelebrityAccess) – Sir Barry Gibb has signed a worldwide deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

The Bee Gees co-founder and songwriter will be represented in all areas by the agency.

Gibb’s musical career has spanned some 60 years, during which time he won eight Grammy Awards and received three Golden Globe nominations.

Gibb, who has also written No. 1 hits for artists including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, and Olivia Newton-John, among others, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Bee Gees in 1997. The band has sold 220 million records worldwide.