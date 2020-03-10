UTA Signs Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Offset

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – UTA has signed multi-platinum recording artist Offset for worldwide representation in all areas.

A member of Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio Migos, Offset has topped the charts on numerous occasions over the past couple of years. The group’s RIAA Certified Platinum album CULTURE, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, while its follow-up, CULTURE II, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and amassed 225.6 million streams in its first week. Meanwhile, Offet’s critically acclaimed debut solo album Father of 4 was certified gold, and he was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for “Best Rap Performance” for the song “Clout.”

Additionally, Offset has written and performed music for the soundtracks of multiple films including Bad Boys for Life, The Hate U Give, Mile 22, The Equalizer 2 and The First Purge, as well as hit television show “Euphoria,” among others.

Outside of his work as a recording artist, Offset’s philanthropic efforts include a partnership with the esports organization FaZe Clan. Together, they donated $50,000 to the American Cancer Society during the Atlanta FaZe Call of Duty Homestand weekend in Atlanta. Offset also presented 33 scholarships & donated $10,000 to send underprivileged youth interested in gaming to Georgia’s Axis Replay Summer Camps.

He continues to be managed by Latabia Woodward and represented by attorney Shay M. Lawson, Esq.