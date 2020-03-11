Rodrigo y Gabriela, Widespread Panic Among The Headliners Announced For Oxbow Riverstage’s 2020 Season

NAPA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Another Planet Entertainment and Blue Note Entertainment Group ambitiously announced the concert lineup for the first full season of the Oxbow RiverStage.

Located in downtown Napa, the 5,000-capacity amphitheater debuted in the late summer of 2019 with a performance by Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

For 2020, the concert season is scheduled to kick off with a performance by guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela on June 7th, followed by a triple-bill that includes Andrew Bird, Calexico, and Iron & Wine on June 27.

Other shows announced for the 2020 season include Ziggy Marley’s ‘Bob Marley Celebration’ July 5, Grammy Award-winner Gary Clark Jr. July 10, country star Brett Eldredge July 24, and an evening with the legendary John Fogerty on August 13.

Labor Day weekend will see three nights of music from jam band favorites Widespread Panic.

Additional shows are scheduled until the season wraps at the end of October.

Each show will feature both general admission and reserved seating, as well as hotel and ticket packages. VIP options are available, including the Gold Ticket option which, through a partnership with Feast It Forward, includes access to a wine bar lounge, a dedicated entrance, and more.