NBA Suspends All Games Indefinitely After A Player Tests Positive

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association announced that all games have been suspended indefinitely after Wednesday’s game.

The news followed an earlier postponement of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena where a player with the Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the game was due to start.

According to the NBA, the affected player was not in the arena.

A statement from the NBA said: “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine [the] next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”