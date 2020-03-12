MUSEXPO 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The 22nd edition of MUSEXPO Creative Summit has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus.

In a statement released to media Thursday (March 12), MUSEXPO president and founder Sat Bisla said: “It is with much sadness … that we must announce that MUSEXPO Creative Summit 2020 is being postponed until a later date. I’d like to thank our generous sponsors, showcase artists, speakers, delegates, my MUSEXPO staff, and the team at Castaway and S.I.R. Studios for what would have been an amazing event. In the interest of all concerned, we must do the right thing and postpone this event. That date will depend on the course of the (COVID-19) pandemic and how quickly it comes under control and everyone feels good about travelling and interacting with others. We will notify everyone as soon as we have a confirmed date. We hope everyone will remain safe during this unprecedented health emergency.”

MUSEXPO 2020 was slated to take place March 22– 25 in Burbank, CA. The week-long series of events also includes the Global Synch & Brands Summit, A&R Summit and Worldwide Radio Summit.

This year’s lineup of industry speakers included Lisa Worden, national alternative rock brand manager iHeartMedia & PD ALT 98.7; hit songwriter/producer Savan Kotecha; Chris Woltman, founder of Element1 Music; Greg Thompson, president of Maverick Music; and Justin Gray, founder & chairman of Mdiio.