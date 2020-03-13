Spotify Australia Managing Director Karen Lawson Exits The Streaming Giant

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) – Spotify Australia Managing Director Karen Lawson is departing the streaming giant’s Sydney office for undisclosed reasons.

Lawson joined Spotify in June 2019.

Previously, she served as CEO of start-up accelerator Slingshot, chief of recruitment at careerone.com.au, and GM of business developments and partnerships at Yahoo7.

Spotify currently boasts some 271 million monthly active users worldwide. Approximately 10 million of those users are located in Australia, according to Billboard.