Apple Inks New Deals With Universal, Sony And Warner For Music Streaming

(CelebrityAccess) – Apple Music has inked a series of new multi-year licensing agreements with Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music, according to The Financial Times.

While these deals reportedly ensure that popular artists such as Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Adele and others, will remain available through Apple Music, they do not include an agreement to bundle Apple Music with other Apple services. That scenario would require Apple to sign separate agreements with each of the majors.

Notably, Apple’s deals with Universal Music and Warner Music arrive as chief rival Spotify remains locked in negotiations with both labels. Though Spotify has signed a deal with Sony, The Financial Times’ is reporting that Universal and Warner are opting to extend their agreements with the streaming giant on a monthly basis for the time being, rather than securing new multiyear contracts.