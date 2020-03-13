Burt Bacharach Inks Deal With Primary Wave

(CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music Publishing has inked a multi-million dollar, long-term strategic partnership with legendary composer, songwriter, producer and performer Burt Bacharach.

Under the terms of the new deal, Primary Wave will work with Bacharach to market his name and likeness, manage all daily digital marketing activities and administer and market his songs, which include nine No. 1 hits, 48 top 10 hits and more than 500 compositions.

The deal also gives the publisher the option of acquiring a partnership interest in his works.

Bacharach’s music has been recorded by the likes of Dionne Warwick, Perry Como, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, Neil Diamond, Patti LaBelle, Elvis Costello and Rod Stewart. His catalog includes the songs “I Say A Little Prayer,” “They Long To Be Close To You,” “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Walk On By,” “What The World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love,” “There’s Always Something There To Remind Me,” “On My Own” and “Do You Know The Way To San Jose,” among hundreds of others.

Primary Wave is also the publishing home of Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Prince, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Sly & The Family Stone, Paul Anka and Air Supply, among many others. Its management clients include Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, CeeLo Green, Cypress Hill, Bell Biv DeVoe, Fantasia, Eric Benét, Toots & The Maytals, Plain White T’s, Mitch Allan, M-Phazes, Mag and Jon Levine, among others.