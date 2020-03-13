Sofar Sounds To Cancel All Upcoming Shows

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Music event startup, Sofar Sounds, has announced that it will be canceling all upcoming shows in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have been closely monitoring developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety of our artists, audiences, hosts and employees is our highest priority and first responsibility,” said Jim Lucchese, CEO, Sofar Sounds, in a statement issued today (March 13). “For that reason, we have made the decision to cancel all upcoming shows for the foreseeable future. We expect cancellations to run into April, but will be monitoring the situation closely.

“We don’t take this step lightly and understand the impact these cancellations will have,” he added. “All of us at Sofar are here because we want to help local, independent artists connect with new audiences. We know how important live performance is to those artists, and that’s what makes this so difficult.”

The London-based company is known for producing secret gigs and intimate concerts in more than 440 cities around the world.

According to Lucchese, Sofar is working on other ways to support local musicians during this difficult time.