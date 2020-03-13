Record Store Day 2020 Delayed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

(CelebrityAccess) – Record Store Day 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Originally scheduled to take place on April 18, the global music event will now take place at participating record stores on Saturday, June 20.

In a statement issued Friday (March 13), organizers said: “We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organizers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20. This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first. This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations.”

Organizers also encouraged music fans to “continue to support their local record shop in whichever way they can,” helping the global music community through the challenging times ahead.