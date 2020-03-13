Rage Against The Machine Postpone First Round Of Reunion Shows Over Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine has today (March 13) announced that the first leg of their highly-anticipated Public Service Announcement reunion tour has been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Originally slated to kick off on March 26 in El Paso, TX, the tour was set to make stops in Glendale, AZ, Oakland, CA, Tacoma, WA, and Chicago, IL among other cities. The band was also set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which was also postponed until October earlier this week.

In a statement posted to Instagram Friday, the band said: “Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th-May 20th) with Run the Jewels. The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of utmost importance to us.”

According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

You can see their statement below.