Sophie Roberts Joins UTA London

(VIP) – UTA is expanding its London office as they announced that Sophie Roberts will be joining the expanding London office as a music agent. Roberts will report directly to Neil Warnock MBE, UTA’s Head of Global Touring.

Roberts previously worked as an agent at 13 Artists in Brighton, England, where she progressed from assistant to booker and then agent. During this time, Roberts worked on tours for clients such as Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Bloc Party, Blossoms, These New Puritans, Interpol and Gaz Coombes.

She also developed a diverse roster of clients including The Amazons, Juniore, Bailen, Teeks, WOOZE and Pip Blom, among others.

Prior to 13 Artists, Roberts served as programming and production manager at Green Door Store in Brighton, where she also ran an in-house promotions brand.

Warnock said: “I’m thrilled to have Sophie join our ever-evolving team here at UTA, she is a consummate agent, not only working on global clients but equally at home developing new talent from the ground up.”

UTA also announced additional hires to the London office made at the end of last year. Sam Gill, who joined from Diplomats of Sound Bookings and brings with him a roster including Nubya Garcia, Akala, GZA, KRS-One, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, and Beth Morton, who joined from Neil O`Brien Entertainment, whose roster includes Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, JD McPherson, Ren Harvieu, Southern Avenue and more.