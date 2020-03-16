- Home
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
|5,069,261
|2
|The Box by Roddy Ricch
|4,941,598
|3
|Dance Monkey by Tones And I
|4,603,829
|4
|Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
|3,985,299
|5
|Tusa by KAROL G
|3,279,498
|6
Jon Pardi
Trace Adkins
Ian Fitchuk
The Secret Sisters (co-signed with One Riot LLC)
The Secret Sisters (co-signed with Reservoir Media Management)
Jessica Cayne (co-signed with 2 Mix Music)
Jessica Cayne (co-signed with Spirit Music Nashville)
Amy Shark has signed with Will Botwin.
Last Dinosaurs has signed with Adam Kreeft.
Loviet has signed with Adam Kreeft.
Offset has signed with Cheryl Paglierani, Chris Jordan & Toni Wallace for exclusive representation.
Phil Madeley has signed with Liam Keightley for exclusive UK & European representation.