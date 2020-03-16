Three States Move Towards Lockdown As Coronavirus Spreads

(CelebrityAccess) — The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced broad new restrictions on public life on Monday, with gatherings of more than 50 people banned in all three states and many nonessential businesses ordered closed.

All schools in New York State were also closed for at least two weeks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced. The move came after New York City’s public school system, the nation’s largest, shut down for at least five weeks.

Casinos, gyms and movie theaters in the three states must close by 8 p.m. Monday, Mr. Cuomo of New York said on a joint call with Govs. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery, Mr. Cuomo said.

Groceries, gas stations, pharmacies and some other businesses can stay open. Mr. Cuomo said he was also encouraging, but not yet ordering, other businesses to close at 8 p.m.

The closing of bars and restaurants pre-empted a plan by New York City, which announced on Sunday that restaurants, bars, nightclubs, small theaters, and movie houses would close Tuesday morning.

“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents ‘state shopping’ where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa. I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves.”