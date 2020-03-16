iHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia announced that the iHeartRadio Music Awards has joined the increasingly long list of events that have been postponed amid efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The awards gala was scheduled to take place on March 29th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. with Usher handling hosting duties.

The decision to cancel follows the shuttering of the Shrine until at least March 31st and the decision by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti order on Sunday to close everything from bars to restaurants in the city.

iHeartMedia said they plan to reschedule the awards to a more appropriate time and will keep voting open for eight fan-decided categories until March 23rd.

Winners will be announced shortly afterward.