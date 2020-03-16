Illitch Holdings To Pay One Month’s Wages To Part Timers At Little Caesars Arena And The Fox Theatre Affected By The Shutdown

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Illitch Holdings, the company behind The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, Fox Theatre, and Little Caesars Arena, announced they have set aside $1 million dollars to support their part-time staff during the unfolding COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement on Monday, Illitch Holdings said it will cover one month’s wages for part-time staff who would have worked at games, concerts, and events that have been postponed or canceled as part of social distancing efforts to fight the spread of the virus

Where possible arena staff has also been reassigned to new roles, allowing them to continue working during the shutdown period.

This fund will cover wages for the Red Wings four home games that were paused; Detroit Pistons eight home games that were suspended; and for the Detroit Tigers six Spring Training games that were cancelled at Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL.

The fund will also support employees affected at the Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre colleagues, where concerts including Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton, Billie Eilish, and Festival of Laughs have been postponed.

“In this time of uncertainty, we are committed to standing with and supporting our dedicated and hardworking colleagues and providing them and their families the reassurance they deserve,” Illitch said in a statement.