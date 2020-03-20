COVID-19 Shaking Up The Movie Industry

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In the age of social distancing and quarantine, movie studios are adapting by shaking up their release schedules by making new movies available more quickly via streaming and home video.

Disney announced that its latest Disney-Pixar film Onward, which hit theaters in early March, will be available to purchase digitally starting on March 20th. The film will also land on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ starting on April.

Warner Bros. Joker spinoff Birds Of Prey, which is also currently in the few theaters that are still open, will be available to purchase digitally for $20 on a variety of DSP including Amazon and iTunes, starting March 24.

As previously reported in CelebrityAccess, NBCUniversal is also lining up a slate of its current movie offerings to be available online, starting on March 20th. The movies include Trolls World Tour, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma, which can all be rented for 48 hours for $19.95.

Lionsgate’s I Still Believe, which opened theatrically on March 13th, will land on video on demand on March 27th.

Bloodshot, the Sony Pictures comic book re-imagining starring Vin Diesel just opened in theaters on March 13th but will be heading to digital streaming on March 24th.

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hit theaters last December, landed on digital streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, on March 13th.