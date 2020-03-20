BMG Production Music Expands To Canada

(CelebrityAccess) — BMG Production Music announced it has expanded its international footprint with the launch of a new office in Canada.

BMGPM’s Canadian operations will be led by Anna Andrych and Matt Cansick, who will oversee strategic business development, coordinating marketing and sales efforts, and handling all licensing for clientele in Canada.

Andrych, who will be based primarily in Montreal, joins from Paris-based music publisher Musique & Music. Cansick joined BMGPM UK in 2017, before transferring to Los Angeles in 2019.

Both Andrych and Cansick will report to Dennis Dunn, BMGPM SVP, US, as the direct operations in Canada now expand the company’s North American footprint overseen by Dunn from the Los Angeles office. Dunn reports to John Clifford, BMGPM’s EVP & Global MD, based in London.

“BMG Production Music going direct in Canada is a natural move for the company. This follows both, the end of BMGPM’s previous sub-publishing relationship (Dec 2019) and the launch of the new BMG office in Canada earlier this year. We see Canada as a great potential growth market for BMGPM where, to date, our repertoire has been largely under-exploited. Anna and Matt are two seasoned Production Music pros, and with both of them hailing from Europe I think they will offer a fresh approach to our media partners in Canada! I’m excited to see what they can accomplish,” said Clifford.