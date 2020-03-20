Garth Brooks Announces He’ll Perform A Live Streamed Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Garth Brooks announced plans to perform a live-streamed acoustic concert next week for his fans.

Brooks announced the performance during a live stream on the “Inside Studio G” show on Facebook stating that he and his wife Trisha Yearwood would be taking requests from fans via social media.

“It’s been an incredible week when it comes to character,” Brooks said. He added some words of encouragement, advising his fans to “Be patient, love one another, we’ll get through this.”

The concert will take place on Monday, March 23rd and will also be carried on Brook’s The Garth Channel on SiriusXM.