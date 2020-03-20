Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame To Postpone Inductions

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) has announced that it is postponing its upcoming induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued Friday (March 20), CSHF said:

“In solidarity with our festival partners, and with regard to the health and safety of the community at large, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) will be postponing the induction celebration of Kim Mitchell and Pye Dubois to September, as part of the new dates for Canadian Music Week. While we continue to monitor the developments of the coronavirus, CSHF remains steadfast in its commitment to finding new opportunities to honour 2020 inductee Ron Hynes, and more incredible Canadian songwriters and songs to be announced soon.

In times of adversity and social distancing, songs have the power to uplift us, connect us, and offer comfort and joy. We are deeply saddened by the impact of the virus on so many music festivals and closures of cultural establishments including the National Music Centre, home of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame; but look forward to when we can come together again in the shared experience of music and song.”

The 2020 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony was originally slated to take place during this year’s Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Awards on Thursday, May 21 at the Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto. The annual event is a part of Canadian Music Week, which was also recently postponed from May to September.