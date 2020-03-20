Nashville Meets London Week 2020 + Nashville Meets London Presents! Monthly Concert Series Postponed

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – International entertainment brand, Nashville Meets London (NML), today (March 20) announced that the annual Nashville Meets London Music Festival, scheduled for July 2020, and the monthly Nashville Meets London Presents! series, have both been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Friday (March 20), NML organizers said: “This has been a very tough decision, but in a time of global uncertainty and the spread of COVID-19, the annual Nashville Meets London Music Festival that was scheduled for July 2020 has been postponed. Additionally, Nashville Meets London Presents! events scheduled at Pizza Express Live! (Holborn) have also been postponed until further notice. Refunds will be issued to anyone that purchased tickets to Nashville Meets London Presents! shows that are canceled. We truly apologize for the inconvenience to those who have looked forward to these events and ask for your kind understanding during this time.”