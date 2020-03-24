Noted Playwright Terrence McNally Succumbs To Coronavirus
Terrence McNally and his husband Tom Kirdahy. (Shutterstock)
SARASOTA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Terrence McNally, a Tony Award-winning, playwright, librettist, and screenwriter whose work explored themes of religion, gender and sexual orientation, has died of complications of COVID-19. He was 81.

A spokesman for McNally told USA Today that he died on Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.

McNally was regarded as one of the greatest playwrights of the contemporary era, penning musicals such as “Ragtime,” “Master Class,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” and “The Full Monty.”

His screenwriting credits include 1991’s “Frankie and Johnny,” starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer; the 1976 farce “The Ritz” and the 1994 adaption of McNally’s Broadway production “Love! Valour! Compassion!”

A lung cancer survivor, McNally suffered from chronic inflammatory lung disease, leaving him at high risk to COVID-19.

Over the course of his career, he won 5 Tony Awards, including last year when he was presented with a special Lifetime Achievement Award.

An outpouring of grief spilled out over Twitter following news of McNally’s passing.

He is survived by his husband, theater producer Tom Kirdahy.

