Because of the coronavirus, my interview with Bob Geldof was broadcast last week, this week is “Sgt. Pepper.”

Tune in today, Tuesday, March 24th, to Volume 106, 7 PM East, 4 PM West.

Hear the episode live on SiriusXM VOLUME: siriusxm.us/HearLefsetzLive

If you miss the episode, you can hear it on demand on the SiriusXM app: siriusxm.us/LefsetzLive