Jackson Browne Tests Positive For Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Browne, who is 71, told Rolling Stone that he was tested for the virus after feeling ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in recent weeks.

“As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested,” Browne told Rolling Stone.

Browne told Rolling Stone that does not require medication and said his symptoms have thus far been mild as he recuperates at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Rolling Stone, Browne isn’t sure where he contracted the virus but suspects it may have been during a recent trip to New York City for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit at the Beacon Theatre.

Browne joins the increasingly long list of celebrities who appear able to jump the line for testing when tests remain unavailable for most people, including some medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients.