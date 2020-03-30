Japanese Comic Ken Shimura Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) — Ken Shimura, the popular Japanese comedian, and television personality has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shimara reported symptoms on March 17th and was hospitalized three days later with severe pneumonia before testing positive for the coronavirus on March 23rd.

According to CNN, Shimura passed away on Sunday night. He was 70.

Shimura, who was often likened to a Japanese Robin Williams, started his career in comedy in 1974 after he joined the musical comedy troupe Drifters and gained national recognition on the televised variety show “Hachijidayo Zen’inshūgō!” (It’s 8 O’Clock! Everybody Gather ‘Round).

The Drifters also opened for the Beatles for their first concert in Japan.

More recently, he was featured in the television series “Yell” and “Night in Shimura.”