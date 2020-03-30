Plácido Domingo Hospitalized For COVID-19

ACAPULCO, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — (CelebrityAccess) — Noted tenor Plácido Domingo has been hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, as he battles COVID-19.

A rep for the 79-year-old Domingo told CNN that the Spanish tenor is responding to treatment and is “doing well.”

Domingo revealed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus via social media last week and urged his fans to follow public health guidelines and maintain personal hygeine.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” Domingo wrote.

Domingo, who is one of the most recognized opera singers in the world, was forced to resign from his position as general director of the Los Angeles Opera last year amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Domingo has maintained his innocence, but an independent investigation by the Los Angeles Opera which concluded in February found the accusations to be credible.