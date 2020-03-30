IMPEL Expands Licensing To Central And South America
Ian Courtney
(CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital licensing collective IMPEL announced it has expanded to South America through a licensing and administration deal with LatinAutor.

The deal will see IMPEL offer licensing and administration for the online rights of its independent publisher members through LatinAutor for 15 Latin American territories including Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

LatinAutor represents territories that include Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

IMPEL, which is 100% member-owned, represents a catalog of works by music publishers such as Beggars Music, Cooking Vinyl, Kassner, Pulse Music Group, Music Asset Management, Reach Music Publishing, and more.

Artists with works represented by IMPEL include Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Coldplay, and Ariana Grande.

