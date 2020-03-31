Sean Patrick Flahaven And Bill Gaden Promoted To Senior Roles At Concord Theatricals

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Theatricals announced a pair of promotions, including Sean Patrick Flahaven, who was upped to Chief Theatricals Executive, and Bill Gaden, who has been promoted to President, Worldwide of Concord Theatricals.

Flahaven, who has served as President of Concord’s Theatrical unit since it’s launch in 2018, will report to the company’s CEO, Scott Pascucci.

With more than two decades of experience in music publishing, record and show production world is also known for his work as a conductor/arranger/composer and playwright. He was recently honored by The Dramatists Guild Foundation with their inaugural Alan Jay Lerner Award.

Gaden’s C.V. includes more than a decade at Rodgers & Hammerstein and Imagem prior to its acquisition by Concord.

Concord also announced the promotions of Victoria Traube to Executive Vice President of Legal & Business Affairs, Michelle Yaroshko to Senior Vice President of Professional Licensing, North America and Imogen Lloyd Webber to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

Traube and Yaroshko were previously with Rodgers & Hammerstein and Imagem before Concord. Lloyd Webber, also an Emmy Award-winning television journalist, was with The Musical Company, Concord’s joint venture with The Really Useful Group.

“While the music and theater businesses have both been severely impacted by the pandemic, Concord remains emphatically committed to both —now, while we are all working from home, and going forward when we are able to get back to a more normal routine,” commented Pascucci. “Our senior executives and staff have all distinguished themselves these past few weeks, including the executives receiving these well-deserved promotions — all of whom have bright futures at Concord. Sean has done a great job of building and integrating the elements of our theatricals business, and providing thoughtful and articulate leadership; Bill played a key role in the growth of Concord Music Publishing and now gets to focus again on his love for theater; and Vicky, Michelle and Imogen are all exceptional executives who make Concord Theatricals the best in the industry. We remain optimistic and determined about the future, committed to serving all of our creative partners and our staff through this difficult period.”