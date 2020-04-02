Tekashi6ix9ine Sprung From Jail Due To COVID-19 Risk

(CelebrityAccess) — Rainbow-hued rapper Tekashi6ix9ine was released from federal prison on Thursday, months ahead of his scheduled release date as part of an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading in prisons and jails.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, will serve the rest of his four-month sentence in home confinement, the New York Times reported.

Hernandez was convicted in 2019 after pleading guilty to involvement in a series of robberies and shootings connected to the criminal syndicate the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, whom he provided testimony against.

According to the Times, an attorney for Hernandez argued that he should be released as he is afflicted with asthma which leaves him at high risk for COVID-19.

Tekashi69, who grew up in Brooklyn, scored a hit in 2018 with “Fefe,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. He has said he hopes to resume his career as a recording artist once he completes his incarceration.