Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Finding A Cure For Coronavirus
Artist News Industry News

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon and entrepreneur Dolly Parton has donated $1 million dollars to help find a cure for COVID-19.

Dr. Naji Abumrad is a respected medical researcher but his C.V. suggests that most of his research has been on surgical procedures, particularly surgeries related to the endocrine system.

However, Dr. Abumrad is the father of Jad Abumrad, who hosts a podcast focused on Parton.

