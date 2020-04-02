Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Finding A Cure For Coronavirus

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon and entrepreneur Dolly Parton has donated $1 million dollars to help find a cure for COVID-19.

My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Dr. Naji Abumrad is a respected medical researcher but his C.V. suggests that most of his research has been on surgical procedures, particularly surgeries related to the endocrine system.

However, Dr. Abumrad is the father of Jad Abumrad, who hosts a podcast focused on Parton.