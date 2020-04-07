Duran Duran’s John Taylor Says He’s Recovers From COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Duran Duran bassist John Taylor revealed that he’s successfully recovered from a bout of coronavirus.

Taylor, who is 59, shared the news with his fans in a post to his Instagram, stating that he had what seemed to be a mild case of the virus that he likened to a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’ but has since recovered.

“I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover,” Taylor wrote.

Still, Taylor cautioned his fans from taking the disease lightly.

“I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing,” he wrote.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” Taylor added.