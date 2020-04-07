Rolling Loud Miami Pushed Back To Early 2021

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess_ — Organizers for the Miami edition of the Rolling Loud festival announced that the has been canceled for 2020 and will instead take place in early 2021.

“Since our last update, we have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hopeful that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May. At the same time, we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone,” organizers wrote in a statement posted to their website.

“It was important not to make the decision too soon, without having all of the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold-out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 has increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the may event.”

“To make sure fans get the same experience they signed up for in May, we’ve worked extremely hard with all of the artists, vendors, city and county officials, and the venue to make that happen. Rolling Loud Miami will be postponed until President’s Day Weekend (3 days), February 12-14, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Organizers for the event said that tickets for 2020 will be usable at the rescheduled event, but offered refunds if needed as well, stating that purchasers will be notified on April 8th as to the details of the refund plan.

The three-day fest offers a hip-hop heavy lineup with 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee, Lil Pump, A$AP Ferg, and numerous others.