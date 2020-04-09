Rewind Festivals Postponed Until 2021

(CelebrityAccess) – Rewind Festival has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday (April 9), festival organizers said:

“We are saddened to announce that Rewind Scotland, Rewind North, and Rewind South will no longer take place in 2020. The health and safety of all Rewinders, the artists, staff and community will always be our top priority, and it became clear that rescheduling the festivals was unavoidable. We have spoken with all the artists involved and are so grateful to them and the venues, and we are excited to announce that we will be rescheduling the dates to next year.”

The new Rewind Festival 2021 dates are as follows:

Rewind Scotland – Scone Palace, Perth 23rd-25th July 2021

Rewind North – Capesthorne Hall, Macclesfield 6th-8th August 2021

Rewind South – Temple Island Meadows, Henley-on-Thames 20th-22nd August 2021

According to Rewind organizers, tickets, parking, glamping, moorings, V.I.P, When Nature Calls, campervans, caravans etc. will all be valid for these new dates. Ticket holders can reportedly expect additional details via email very soon.