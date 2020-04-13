Nederlander Concerts And the City National Grove of Anaheim Launch A Twice-Weekly Virtual Block Party

ANAHEIM, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts and the City National Grove of Anaheim announced the launch of Block party, a series of twice-weekly virtual programming intended to bring the community together for music, food, and entertainment.

The series launches on Tuesday, April 14th at 5 PM PST, with nationally syndicated San Diego Radio hos DJ Chino from iHEARTMEDIA’s Top 40 KHTS.

On Thursday, the series will feature KitchenSync, a live cooking class led by Chef Ramirez direct from City National Grove of Anaheim. The chef will whip up a dish of ‘pantry pasta’ with ingredients from Produce Box Direct prepared by Family Tree Produce in Anaheim and paired with a specialty cocktail. A custom-made ingredient box to participate with the cooking class will be available for pickup starting on Wednesday.

DJ B.Bless, co-founder of The AFF Crew will host the show in April 21st, playing hit music, including an exclusive Prince Tribute party remix.

On April 23rd, Brewheim will provide viewers with a backstage tour of Anaheim Brewery.

“During this uncertain time, we wanted to bring some entertainment into the homes of our fans, clients, and partners,” said Jordan Harding, City National Grove of Anaheim’s General Manager. “We miss our fans and live entertainment; therefore, we curated this virtual series to enjoy together while staying home and supporting local artists and businesses.”