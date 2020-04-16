Sony/ATV Partners With BeatStars For Publishing And Admin

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing and digital music production marketplace BeatStars have pacted to provide publishing and administration services for BeatStars songwriters, producers, and artists.

Founded in 2008, BeatStars allows creatives to buy and sell music, beats, sound kits and services, and to collaborate with a community of about two million songwriters and musicians. The service served as a platform for the creation of hits such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and as a launchpad for producers including Dababy’s producer Jetsonmade, Dystinkt Beats, CashMoneyAp, Menoh Beats, and Popsmoke’s producer 808melobeats.

Via the partnership, Sony/ATV will pitch original songs, and loops for both synch and recorded music opportunities. Sony/ATV will handle global publishing and admin services, as well as providing access to its foreign royalty payments platform.

“We are huge fans of BeatStars and are pleased to partner with Abe and his incredible team to help propel the careers of its beatmakers. BeatStars has successfully created a new lane, fostering the collective talent of emerging songwriters and producers online, and we look forward to furthering this effort with Sony/ATV’s best-in-class service,” said Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt.

“BeatStars couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jon and his amazing team at Sony/ATV. We believe Sony/ATV is the most forward-thinking publisher in the world – it has embraced our community with open arms and shares the same vision of serving and empowering global creators. At BeatStars, we have been the driving force in artist and producer collaboration online for over 11 years and we can’t wait to work with Sony/ATV to help showcase the hardest working talent on our platform from all over the world,” added BeatStars founder & CEO Abe Batshon.