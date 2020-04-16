Soundsgood To Shutter Playlist Platform After Acquisition

(Hypebot) — Soundsgood is shutting down its popular playlist sharing platform on May 1st following an acquisition.

Soundsgood enabled 30,000 playlisters including Vice, EDM Sauce and Topsify to manage all their playlists in one place across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other streamers and then share a single player on socials and websites.

Playlisters have until April 30th to save their playlists and switch to other platforms with Soundsgood recommending Soundiiz and Free Your Music.

No details of the acquisition have been shared, though most bets have a major label being the buyer.

Growing “B2B activities have eventually led to our recent acquisition,” the Soundsgood said in a statement yesterday