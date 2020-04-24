Live Nation Details Updated Ticket Refund Policy

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has provided an update on their revised ticket refund policy for events that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live Nation’s “Ticket Relief Plan” aims to give fans options for events that have either been canceled or postponed.

For shows that have been canceled, ticketholders will automatically receive a full refund for purchased tickets.

If the canceled event in question was at a participating Live Nation venue, ticketholders will have a 30 day window in which they can opt to instead receive a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets.

As well, the refund offer is not valid for special events, third party rentals or festivals, Live Nation said.

For postponed shows, tickets will be valid for the show when it is eventually rescheduled, but ticketholders can instead opt to receive a refund within 30 days of the new show date’s announcement. Fans with tickets to a rescheduled show, which at present, appears to be the majority of shows affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, ticketholders will be required to wait for that 30 day window after the rescheduled date is announced, Live Nation said.

In both cases, ticketholders will receive an email beginning on May 1st outlining their options, Live Nation said.

As well, when fans opt for a credit instead of a refund, Live Nation pledged to donate tickets to healthcare workers as part of the company’s Hero Nation program.

Live Nation has come under fire in recent weeks over their refund policy, which the company appeared to have quietly changed in March from offering refunds to all events that had been canceled or postponed, to just providing refunds for canceled events.

Since then, Live Nation and their Ticketmaster division have been named as defendants in several lawsuits over the practice, including potential class action suit over Major League Baseball tickets, and a seperate suit over concert ticket refunds, which is currently seeking class status as well.

Reps for Live Nation have noted the difficulty of providing prompt refunds for event tickets due to the pass-through nature of the business where ticket receipts are passed to venues and third party concert promoters.