Madonna Says She Has COVID-19 Antibodies

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ray Of Light singer Madonna announced that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, suggesting that she’s been exposed to and developed immunity to the virus.

The 61-year-old pop icon announced the news in her “quarantine diary” on Instagram, which features videos of her in a gloomily lit room, typing out journal entries and reading their purported contents aloud.

In episode 14 of the diary, she wrote: “Took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies so tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car and I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

“Here’s the good news. Tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently,” Madonna added. “Start over again.”

An unnamed insider, who claims to be close to Madge, told the New York Post that the singer’s Instagram posts are akin to performance art and should not be taken too literally.

“It is meant to be viewed alongside all 14 videos she’s posted during the pandemic,” the source told the Post. “Madonna has always been a great provocateur and spoken her mind. This isn’t her being crazy, it is a reflection and a comment on current society.”

The Center for Disease Control said it is not clear of antibodies are sufficient to provide immunity and recommends that people still practice social distancing.

According to media reports, Madonna has been weathering the COVID-19 storm by sheltering in place in London.