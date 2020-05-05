Report: UTA To Furlough Some Staff

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency has joined the growing list of major agencies who have been forced to make difficult staffing decisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety reported that UTA’s leadership announced plans to furlough some staff members to help the agency weather the financial storm.

The furloughs, announced in an “all-hands” meeting on Monday, primarily affect assistant-level staff, and a return to work date for those affected staff is not immediately clear, Variety reported.

A letter sent to staff from the agency’s leadership said UTA will continue to cover health insurance plans, including premiums, for the furloughed staff.

UTA previously announced company-wide salary cuts due to the pandemic.

Other major agencies, including Paradigm, ICM and Paradigm have furloughed staff, while CAA has implemented salary cuts.