Universal Studios To Re-Open Orlando Theme Parks On June 5th

ORLANDO, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Just one day after submitting a plan to resume operations to city and state officials, Universal Studios announced they will re-open their Orlando theme parks on June 5th.

“Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning June 5. This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place,” Universal said on its website.

Safety measures to be implemented at the theme park include requiring all guests to wear masks, and submit to a temperature check upon entry to the parks, with guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater refused admittance.

Visitors are expected to maintain social distancing as well, and follow floor markings that indicate safe spacing when in the park.

Universal also recommends frequent handwashing during visits to the park and will have ample hand sanitizer stations located around their properties.

The theme parks will operate with limited capacity, and parking will be staggered, Universal Studios said.

Not everything will return on June 5th and Universal says that interactive play areas will remain closed, and features such as water and mist elements on attractions will be eliminated.

Workers at the parks also will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear face masks and aggressive cleaning of high touch areas at the parks will be implemented.

Caveat Emptor: Universal also stated that there is inherent risk of COVID-19 in any public space and warned that they cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visits.

Universal Studios are the first major theme parks to announce reopening dates. The parks have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.