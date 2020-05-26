Guitarist William “Bucky” Baxter Dead At 65

(CelebrityAccess) — William “Bucky” Baxter, a guitarist who performed with Steve Earle and Bob Dylan, has died. He was 65.

Baxter’s passing was confirmed by his son, singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter, who posted the news to his Instagram on Tuesday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A Florida native, Baxter began learning the steel guitar in the 1970s and went on to be a founding member of Steve Earle’s backing band The Dukes.

While part of the Dukes, Baxter performed and provided backup vocals on Earle’s 1986 debut “Guitar Town” as well as “Exit 0” (1987), Earle’s crossover hit “Copperhead Road (1988) and The Hard Way (1990).

While touring with Earle, Baxter met Bob Dylan, who recruited him to provide steel guitar on Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” from 1992 to 1999, as well as on Dylan’s Grammy-winning 1997 album “Time Out Of Mind.”

In addition, he performed with other artists, including Ryan Adams, Ben Folds, an Welsh singer-songwriter Cerys Matthews.

Baxter went on to building his own recording studio in Nashville and recorded a solo album “Most Likely, No Problem.”