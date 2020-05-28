Report: Guy Oseary Stepping Back At Maverick

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Guy Oseary, manager of high profile artists such as U2 and Madonna, is “stepping down” from day-to-day oversight at Maverick, the former record label revived as a management brand through a joint venture with Live Nation in 2014.

According to a story first reported by Billboard, Oseary will continue to manage his clients U2 and Madonna as part of Maverick, and will transition to a consulting role with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino for the next three years of his contract.

“I’m ready for my new chapter and welcome the opportunity to have more time to focus on management of Madonna and U2 while furthering my passion for identifying and incubating revolutionary businesses,” said Oseary in a statement provided to Billboard.

“Guy built an incredible team at Maverick and his work with U2 and Madonna is unmatched. Live Nation has always been about putting the artist first and no one knows that better than Guy. I look forward to continuing our work together on projects including U2, Madonna and beyond,” Rapino added.

Oseary got his start in the industry as an A&R exec with Maverick, where he helped to turn the label into a leading boutique and oversaw a roster that included The Prodigy, Deftones, and Paul Oakenfold, as well as soundtracks such as Kill Bill Vol. 1

In 2004, he ventured into the management world, partnering with Jason Weinberg and Stephanie Simon to launch Untitled Entertainment. The following year, he took on management for Madonna and played a key role in negotiating her 360 touring deal with Live Nation for an unprecedented $120 million.

After succeeding Paul McGuiness as manager of U2, he brokered a deal for the Irish rockers with Live Nation that saw the promoter acquire both Maverick and U2’s Principle Management.